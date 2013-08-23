BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexico's current account deficit widened to $6.01 billion in the second quarter, the central bank said on Friday.
The current account deficit in the first half of 2013 was the equivalent of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.