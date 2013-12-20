BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexico's central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a record low earlier this month, minutes released on Friday showed, but policymakers warned about persistent risks to growth.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Dec 6 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.50 percent after cuts in October and September that were aimed at countering a sharp slowdown in Latin America's no. 2 economy.
A majority of the board also said there was a risk of exchange rate depreciation due to financial market volatility.
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
OXFORD, England April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With 70 percent of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, getting urban planning right is crucial to ensuring future cities are safe, resilient and fair places, particularly for the poorest residents, experts said Wednesday.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: