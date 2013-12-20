MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexico's central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a record low earlier this month, minutes released on Friday showed, but policymakers warned about persistent risks to growth.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Dec 6 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.50 percent after cuts in October and September that were aimed at countering a sharp slowdown in Latin America's no. 2 economy.

A majority of the board also said there was a risk of exchange rate depreciation due to financial market volatility.