MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico's central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates steady this month, minutes showed on Friday, adding risks to inflation and growth had deteriorated but that inflation expectations in the mid-long term were relatively stable.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Dec. 5 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0 percent.

The majority of board members viewed a slide in the local peso as an adjustment in the real exchange rate tied to slumping crude oil prices, and argued the upside risk to inflation from the peso's depreciation was partly compensated by slack in the economy.

However, since the rate-setting meeting, the peso has fallen to its weakest levels in nearly six years. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)