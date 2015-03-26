MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday at a record low as policymakers eyed greater risks to growth and flagged concerns that a weak peso could fan consumer prices higher.

The central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 26 of 27 analysts polled by Reuters.

