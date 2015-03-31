MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexico's finance ministry
on Tuesday said it expects it will need to cut spending next
year by 4.3 percent amid a recent slump in global oil prices.
The government plans to cut the 2016 budget by 135 billon
pesos ($8.9 billion) from the 2015 budget as it foresaw an
average price for Mexican crude of $55 per barrel, well below
the price it has hedged oil at for this year.
According to a document posted on the finance ministry
website, the government expects economic growth to come in at a
range of 3.3-4.3 percent in 2016 after a predicted range of
3.2-4.2 percent in 2015.
($1 = 15.2628 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)