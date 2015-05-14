MEXICO CITY May 14 Most of Mexico's central bankers are eyeing sluggish economic growth, suggesting they will hold interest rates steady in the coming months, but said they could quickly raise rates if a steep slide in the peso hits inflation expectations.

Central Bank board members voted 5 to 0 at their April 30 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0 percent, minutes showed on Thursday. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)