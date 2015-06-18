MEXICO CITY, June 18 Most of Mexico's central bankers think that economic growth remains sluggish and see no signs a weak peso has hit inflation, suggesting they could hold interest rates steady in the coming months.

Central Bank board members voted 5 to 0 at their June 4 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0 percent, minutes showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)