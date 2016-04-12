MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexico's headline inflation rate should converge towards its 3 percent target towards the end of 2016, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

In remarks made to Congress, Carstens added that recent advances in the price of agricultural goods had been led by seasonal increases in the cost of certain foodstuffs.

Mexico's annual consumer price inflation rate stood at 2.60 percent in the 12 months through March. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)