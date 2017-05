June 7 Mexico's central bank can increase its key interest rate irrespective of when the U.S. Federal Reserve moves, and will adjust its monetary policy stance if conditions require it, a top board member said in a presentation in London on Tuesday.

Deputy Governor Javier Guzman said monetary conditions remained very relaxed given a sharp depreciation of the peso, and that the board would remain vigilant for any passthrough to inflation.

