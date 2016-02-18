BRIEF-National Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
(Corrects last paragraph to show surprise hike was Wednesday)
MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their Feb 4 decision to leave interest rates on hold at 3.25 percent, the central bank said on Thursday.
Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep their benchmark rate at 3.25 percent. A majority said monetary policy was in a complicated situation. The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago