(Corrects last paragraph to show surprise hike was Wednesday)

MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their Feb 4 decision to leave interest rates on hold at 3.25 percent, the central bank said on Thursday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep their benchmark rate at 3.25 percent. A majority said monetary policy was in a complicated situation. The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)