U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in 4-week bills
MEXICO CITY May 19 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their decision earlier this month to leave interest rates on hold, but the majority worried global volatility could spur a deeper slump in the peso, the central bank said on Thursday.
Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep their benchmark rate at 3.75 percent. The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike in February.
Some members thought Mexico may need to hike again independently of any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten borrowing costs due to the risks to inflation. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)
(Updates market action, adds quote) * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Concerns about stimulus delay support bids for bonds * Corporate bond supply seen heavy before holiday weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as selling tied to this week's government and corporate bond supply offset safe-haven bids underpinned by worries about probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.