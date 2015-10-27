DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico posted a $1.205 billion trade deficit in September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden