MEXICO CITY Dec 29 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in deciding to hike interest rates earlier this month in a bid to cool quickening inflation after the peso fell to record lows in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory in November.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate by 50 basis points to 5.75 percent, its highest since April 2009, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Alexandra Alper, Christine Murray and Frank Jack Daniel)