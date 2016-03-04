MEXICO CITY, March 4 Mexico's peso, which has been hammered by tanking oil prices, still has room to strengthen, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on local radio on Friday.

To protect the peso from a deeper slump, the central bank in February surprised markets by delivering a 50 basis point rate hike and unleashing a new programme for direct market intervention.

However, Carstens said the bank had not had to intervene in markets since the February announcements. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Christine Murray)