MEXICO CITY Oct 13 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their decision to hike interest rates by 50 basis points last month to anchor inflation expectations after a sharp slide in the local peso, minutes showed on Thursday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate at 4.75 percent in a September 29 decision. A majority of board members said risks to growth and inflation in the short-term had deteriorated. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)