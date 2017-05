MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their decision late last month to raise interest rates more than expected, the central bank said on Thursday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise its key rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 percent, above the 25 basis-point hike projected by the median of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

