(Corrects to show poll forecast contraction, not increase, of 0.2 percent)

MEXICO CITY, July 29 Mexico's economy shrank more than expected in the second quarter amid weakness in factory output and services, according to preliminary data on Friday.

The economy contracted by about 0.3 percent from the prior quarter, according to estimates by the national statistics agency.

That compared with growth of 0.8 percent in the first quarter and expectations for a drop in gross domestic product of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)