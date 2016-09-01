MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Analysts lowered their expectations for inflation and growth for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Thursday, while seeing a slightly stronger peso. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, has hiked interest rates to 4.25 percent this year in a bid to support a battered peso currency. Aug July Inflation, end year pct 2016 3.12 3.20 2017 3.40 3.40 Core inflation, end year 2016 3.20 3.20 2017 3.31 3.30 Economic growth, annual 2016 2.20 2.30 2017 2.60 2.65 Interbank lending rate 2016 4.50 4.50 2017 5.25 5.15 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2016 18.50 18.62 2017 18.22 18.20 The survey of 35 analysts was taken between Aug 18-30. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)