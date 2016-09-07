Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray is stepping down, a spokeswoman at the ministry said on Wednesday, shortly before the government was due to present a 2017 budget with cuts needed to restore confidence after a surge in debt.
Videgaray will not take another public post, the spokeswoman said. Two people familiar with the matter said that Videgaray will be replaced by Jose Antonio Meade, a former finance minister. The spokeswoman could not confirm that Meade would become the new finance minister. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.