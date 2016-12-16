MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 Analysts watching Mexico raised their expectations for inflation over the next two years while trimming their growth estimates, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Friday. The poll also showed analysts now expected a weaker peso in 2017 and 2018 compared to a poll from late November. The growth outlook and peso view have moved following concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will curtail trade with Mexico. Mexico's central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent, has hiked interest rates five times this year after a slump in the peso threatens to fan inflation higher. Dec Nov Inflation, end year pct 2017 4.13 4.00 2018 3.60 3.53 Core inflation, end year 2017 3.86 3.76 2018 3.50 3.40 Economic growth, annual 2017 1.70 1.80 2018 2.21 2.40 Interbank lending rate 2017 6.50 6.50 2018 6.75 -- Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2017 20.92 20.77 2018 20.55 20.50 The survey of 33 analysts was taken between Dec 6 and Dec 14. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)