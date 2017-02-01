MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Analysts raised their
expectations for inflation and lowered growth estimates for
Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on
Wednesday.
The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, raised its main
interest rate five times last year to prop up the weak peso.
Jan 2017 Dec 2016
Inflation, end year pct
2017 5.24 4.13
2018 3.80 3.60
Core inflation, end year
2017 4.21 3.86
2018 3.53 3.50
Economic growth, annual
2017 1.60 1.70
2018 2.20 2.21
Interbank lending rate
2017 7.00 6.50
2018 7.25 6.75
Peso-dollar rate, end yr
2017 21.63 20.92
2018 21.55 20.55
The survey of 34 analysts was taken between Jan 21 and Jan 27.
The values shown are medians.
