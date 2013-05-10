UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
MEXICO CITY May 10 Mexican industrial production contracted 4.9 percent in March, below expectations for a 1.4 percent contraction in a Reuters survey, and below February's upwardly revised 1 percent contraction.
The contraction was the biggest since October, 2009. Month on month data was not immediately available.
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.