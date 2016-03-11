Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
ACAPULCO Mexico's central bank is pleased with the results of its surprise interest rate hike and new intervention policy and is prepared to act again "if necessary," central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.
Speaking at an annual banking conference in Acapulco, Carstens said the bank carefully thought through its bevy of actions on Feb. 17, when the Finance Ministry also announced budget cuts. [nL2N15W1B9]
The actions were an assault on speculators who have battered the local peso currency, which has halved its annual losses since then.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Anna Yukhananov)
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.