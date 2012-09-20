* Forecast assumes no external shock
* Finance minister makes first official 2013 forecast
MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico's finance minister
predicted on Wednesday growth of between 3.5 percent and 4
percent for Latin America's second-largest economy both this
year and next, as long as there are no severe setbacks in the
global economy.
"This year, Mexico has had a favorable economic performance
and, as long as there are no extreme scenarios internationally,
it is expected to maintain growth of between 3.5 percent and 4
percent in 2012 and 2013," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade
said.
The outlook maintains the government's previous estimates
for this year and marks the first official forecast for 2013.
The majority of analysts expect growth to be closer to 4
percent this year.
The economy lost momentum in the second quarter as consumers
in the United States, by far the country's biggest export
market, cut back their spending. Growth eased to 4.1 percent in
the second quarter versus a year earlier, from a 4.5 percent
expansion in the first quarter. [ID: nL4E8JG32M]