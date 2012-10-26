* Central bank keeps main rate at 4.5 percent
* Could tighten soon if inflation persist
* Markets move to price in earlier rate rise
* Policymakers see higher risks to growth and inflation
By Alexandra Alper and Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's central bank said
on Friday it could tighten monetary policy soon for the first
time in four years if inflation persists and price pressures do
not abate.
The Banco de Mexico left rates at 4.5 percent, where they
have been since mid-2009, pointing to increased worries about
growth and inflation, although it expected inflation had peaked
at September's 2-1/2 year high.
"Nonetheless, if inflation shocks persist, even if you
assume that they are temporary, and a change in the trend of
headline and core inflation is not confirmed, the board
estimates that it could be appropriate to adjust rates upwards
soon," policymakers said in a statement.
The blunt warning raised the level of concern about
inflation compared with the last meeting, when the central bank
said it would keep a close eye on prices to see if a rate
increase was warranted, but gave no time frame.
The Banco de Mexico has not raised interest rates since 2008
and the surprisingly tough stance pushed the peso into
positive territory as markets moved to price in the chance of
rates rising sooner than expected.
Just after the decision, interest rate swaps suggested a 25
basis point rise as soon as July 2013 compared with in early
2014 before the statement, but they shifted back to December
2013 in the afternoon.
Economists said they did not think the central bank would
act on its threat, even though the statement was the most
hawkish since Agustin Carstens took the helm of the central bank
in January 2010.
"I think they are trying to manage expectations without
resorting to a rate increase," said 4Cast economist Pedro
Tuesta. "Carstens has played it well, but he's not going to
hike."
Carstens himself said the strong words were justified by
"deep concern" about the direction inflation and a feeling that
price pressures might not abate with action.
"There are risk factors that are present and have increased
and that might make it more difficult to bring down inflation
without monetary policy instruments," he told reporters in
Minneapolis, according to news agency Bloomberg.
INFLATION EASING
Inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy has
already started to ease from the 4.77 percent recorded in
September and declined to 4.64 percent
in the first half of October.
The Banco de Mexico, which has an inflation target of 3
percent, with a one percentage point tolerance band, said the
recent rise in the peso, prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
third round of bond buying, should help cool Mexican inflation.
It expects inflation to keep easing in the coming months and
be "very close to 4 percent" towards the end of the year,
drifting towards 3 percent in 2013.
Nomura economist Benito Berber said the central bank was
betting that slow growth and weakness in the United States,
Mexico's main trading partner, meant policymakers would not have
to act on the rate increase threat.
He said Carstens is shorting inflation in a way - "'if
inflation goes up, I hike.' I bet you that all his models
indicate that inflation will not go up. Because I have very
simple models that say the same."
Slower growth is also expected to keep a lid on price
pressures. Mexico's economy grew an average 4.3 percent in
annual terms in the first half of the year, but the finance
ministry is forecasting a more moderate expansion of 3.5 percent
to 4.0 percent for the whole of 2012.
"The balance of risks for growth in the Mexican economy has
continued to deteriorate, reflecting the intensifying downside
risks to the global economy and in particular for the U.S.
economy," the central bank said.
Data released earlier this week showed the economy's annual
rate cooling to 3.51 percent in August, although the jobless
rate fell to a pre-recession low the following month.
The central bank said one of its main inflation worries was
a recent pick-up in salaries, where growth accelerated to close
to 5 percent annually in September, and said that a return of
financial market turbulence could not be ruled out.