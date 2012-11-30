MEXICO CITY Nov 29 Mexico's economy will grow
by 4 percent in 2012, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade was
quoted as saying by a conservative congressman who attended a
meeting with the official on Thursday, El Universal daily
reported.
Jose Trejo Reyes, from the ruling National Action Party
(PAN) and head of the finance commission at the lower house of
congress, said that during a gathering with lawmakers Meade
forecast some 920,000 jobs will be created in Mexico this year.
But Meade warned that a potential recession in the United
States, Mexico's main trade partner, and debt problems in the
eurozone could dent the country's economy down the road, Trejo
said, according to the paper.
Mexico's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its
lowest rate in 1-1/2 years, signaling that domestic demand was
weakening towards the end of the year.
Despite a slowdown in Latin America's No. 2 economy, if
Mexico hits an annual growth rate of 4 percent in 2012, it would
be more than double the expectation for regional rival Brazil.