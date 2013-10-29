MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's decision to cut
interest rates last week is not enough to guarantee strong
growth, a central bank board member was quoted as saying on
Tuesday as he urged the government to carry out reforms to
support the economy.
Mexico's central bank lowered interest rates on Friday for
the second month in a row to a record low of 3.5 percent after
the economy contracted for the first time in four years during
the second quarter.
Speaking at an event late on Monday, Manuel Ramos said the
25 basis point cut was aimed at boosting internal demand and
lowering the production gap due to the weak economy, according
to Mexican newspaper El Economista.
"However, the central bank move is not sufficient for
profound economic growth," he said, pointing to structural
reforms as a key ingredient to growth.
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto has proposed a host of
reforms aimed at spurring growth in Latin America's second
largest economy, including bids to boost production at state oil
giant Pemex and increase the country's weak tax take.
"Economic rules are changing all over the world, and that is
why reforms like those Mexico is discussing are necessary," said
Ramos. "One is not enough, it's the combination of all of them
that will have a positive effect."
Early on Tuesday, two Senate committees passed a package of
measures aimed at improving the tax take, sending the bill to
the Senate floor for a full vote later in the
day.