MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican factory exports fell
in January for the fifth month in a row, while non-oil consumer
imports also dipped, signaling further headwinds for a tepid
economic recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Non-oil manufactured exports fell 1.78 percent in January
compared with December, the national statistics agency said on
Wednesday, signaling slack demand from the United States for
local goods.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods, and nearly
80 percent of them are sent to its northern neighbor, the United
States. Stronger exports in the second half of last year had
helped the economy climb back from a contraction in the second
quarter.
Data last week showed Mexico's economy slowed sharply in the
fourth quarter as industry ground to a halt and the pace of
services growth dropped, dragging annual growth to a four-year
low and clouding hopes for a robust recovery this year.
Non-oil consumer imports fell 0.63 percent in January, the
fourth contraction in a row, raising fresh concern about the
spending appetite of Mexican shoppers.
Separate data on Tuesday showed Mexican retail sales
adjusted for seasonal swings slipped by the most in a year in
December.
Mexico posted a $2.221 billion trade deficit in
January when adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally
adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of
$3.195 billion.