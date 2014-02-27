MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's government will not
implement new taxes or increase existing levies during the rest
of its term ending in 2018, barring substantial macroeconomic
shocks, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.
The government overhauled Mexico's tax system last year as
part of a wider economic reform drive, and Videgaray said the
government wanted to give reassure investors that the rules of
the game will not change.
The government "will only propose modifications (to taxes)
in response to substantial and extraordinary economic events
that make tax adjustments inevitable", Videgaray said. "If there
are no such events, the federal government will not propose
adjustments to the tax framework."
Videgaray reiterated the government was also committed to
deficit reduction, as stated in the budget.