MEXICO CITY, March 3 Mexico's manufacturing
sector sentiment eased in February off a one-year high, a survey
showed on Monday signaling continued headwinds for a tepid
recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
cooled to 52.0 in February, after adjusting for
seasonal variation, from 54.0 in January.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading
points to contraction.
Readings of both new orders and output posted weaker rates
of expansion, while backlogs of work declined for the fourth
time in the past five months.
"This result suggests growth moderation in the manufacturing
sector, which is consistent with the latest weak exports
results," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
Data last week showed Mexican factory exports fell in
January for the fifth month in a row, signaling slack demand
from the United States for local goods.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods, and nearly
80 percent of them are sent to the United States, which has seen
its own factories hurt by bad weather early this year.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.