MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexico's economy expanded
in January as industry grew at its fastest pace in nearly a
year, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, but a
slight contraction in the services sector pointed to sluggish
growth.
Mexico's economy grew 0.09 percent in January from December
at a seasonally adjusted pace, up from a slightly
revised 0.26 percent contraction in December.
The services sector shrank 0.07 percent in January compared
to the prior month, its second monthly drop in a row, while
industry grew 0.51 percent, month-on-month, at its fastest pace
since February 2013.
Mexican economic growth sank to a four-year low of 1.1
percent last year on a downturn in factory output and
construction, while wavering U.S. demand for local exports and
weak consumption have cast doubt on the strength of a recovery
this year.
The economy expanded 0.83 percent compared to January of
2013, down from the 1.11 percent annual expansion
seen in December.
