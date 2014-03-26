MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday he expected inflation to remain below four percent for the rest of the year, possibly fluctuating around that level, before converging towards the bank's target early next year.

The bank targets an inflation rate of three percent with a tolerance band of plus or minus one percent.

