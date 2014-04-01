MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexican economic growth
should accelerate by 4.7 percent in 2015, up from an estimated
3.9 percent this year, the finance ministry said on Monday.
The economy grew just 1.1 percent last year, marking a
four-year low due to a downturn in factory output and
construction.
Growth in the first quarter of this year has also been
hampered by slower growth in the United States and poor weather,
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said last Friday.
The new finance ministry predictions are part of its latest
budget forecasts and include an expectation that oil production
will rise to 2.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015 from
2.52 million bpd this year.
Oil exports are expected to increase to 1.24 million bpd in
2015 from 1.17 mln bpd this year, according to the forecasts.
President Enrique Pena Nieto last year approved a string of
reforms aimed at boosting the economy, including opening up
Mexico's oil industry and state oil company Pemex to
foreign competition.
But after a rush of euphoria related to the reforms, growth
is failing to live up to expectations and analysts have been
scaling back their growth estimates.
Analysts currently expect economic growth in 2014 of 3.2
percent, a Mexican central bank survey showed this month.
