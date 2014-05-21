MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico drew $5.82 billion in
foreign direct investment in the first quarter, according to
preliminary data from the Economy Ministry.
The figure was 17 percent higher than the preliminary result
for the first quarter of 2013, the ministry said on Wednesday.
But it was down 20 percent from the final $7.28 billion recorded
in the same period last year, according to data on the Economy
Ministry's website.
Investors have been attracted to Mexico since President
Enrique Pena Nieto pushed a slew of economic reforms through
Congress last year in industries ranging from telecoms to
energy.
Just under a third of the money poured into Latin America's
No. 2 economy was new investment, with 61 percent from
reinvested profits of foreign companies operating here.
Manufacturing, a key sector for the economy, accounted for 43
percent of the total.
The United States invested the lion's share of the total at
47 percent, followed by Spain with 34 percent and the
Netherlands, Germany and Japan.
Mexico's central bank slashed the country's growth forecast
on Wednesday from 3 to 4 percent to 2.3 to 3.3 percent after a
sluggish first quarter, though policymakers say a recovery is
gathering steam.
