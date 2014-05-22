MONTERREY May 22 Mexico's central bank
estimates Latin America's no. 2 economy grew 0.6 percent in the
first quarter compared with the prior three months, deputy
governor Manuel Sanchez said on Thursday.
"We believe that in the first quarter the economy grew at
0.6 percent probably, when adjusted for seasonal swings with
respect to the prior quarter," Sanchez said at an event in
Monterrey.
The bank lowered its growth estimate for the year to 2.3 to
3.3 percent from 3 to 4 percent on Wednesday.
Mexico's statistics office will release growth figures for
the first quarter on Friday.
