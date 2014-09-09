(Adds context, market reaction and background)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate in August climbed faster than expected above the central
bank's 4 percent ceiling, but the rise is expected to be brief
as sluggish economic growth contains price pressures.
Inflation in the 12 months through August rose
4.15 percent, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
That was the fastest pace since February and compared with a
4.07 percent annual rate in July and expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 4.10 increase.
Mexico's central bank on Friday kept interest rates on hold
at a record low of 3 percent and said inflation pressures would
ease in the first half of 2015, boding for steady borrowing
costs in the coming months.
Mexico targets a 3 percent inflation rate, plus or minus one
percentage point. The central bank is expected to hold borrowing
costs steady until around the middle of next year, when the U.S.
Federal Reserve is seen raising its main rate.
Yields on short-term Mexican interest rate swaps
ticked higher after the data as investors firmed bets on a hike
by June of next year.
Consumer prices rose 0.36 percent in August
from July, compared with estimates of a 0.30 increase. Higher
prices for fresh meat drove the increase, and Mexico's central
bank has argued that such short-term shocks do not justify
higher interest rates.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and
energy costs, increased 0.21 percent, compared with
a 0.20 percent rate forecast in the Reuters poll.
Weaker-than-expected economic growth early this year has helped
contain core price pressures.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)