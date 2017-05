MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexico's economy grew at a rate of 1.4 percent in 2013, according to an upwardly revised estimate of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) reported by national statistics agency INEGI on Friday.

INEGI, which previously estimated 2013 GDP growth at 1.1 percent, said in a statement that the new figure was mainly due to a more complete picture of financial sector activity.

Mexico's economy is set to grow by 2.7 percent in 2014, and by 3.7 percent in 2015. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)