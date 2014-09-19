(Adds context, table) MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexican private spending rose at its fastest quarterly pace in more than a year in the second quarter as Latin America's No. 2 economy picked up speed after a weak start to the year. Mexico's economy is seen growing around 2.5 percent this year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013, according to surveys of economists by the central bank and Banamex, a major private bank. Quarter-on-quarter, private spending grew at its strongest pace since the first quarter of 2013. Pct change Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Q2 2013 Private spending q/q 1.4 0.4 -0.5 Private spending y/y 1.2 1.5 4.0 Aggregate demand q/q 1.4 0.9 -0.4 Aggregate demand y/y 1.9 2.5 2.3 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)