MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled in November, but it was still above the 4 percent
ceiling of the central bank's target, and a deep slump in the
peso threatens to fan consumer prices higher.
Inflation in the 12 months through November
eased to 4.17 percent, the national statistics agency said on
Tuesday, down from a 4.30 percent annual rate in October and
just below a Reuters poll's expectations of 4.18 percent.
Mexico's annual inflation rate rose in the previous six
months, driven by higher prices for some fresh foods.
The central bank last week held its benchmark interest rate
at 3 percent and said inflation should fall to near 3 percent by
mid-2015. But policymakers said prolonged peso weakness could
affect consumer prices.
Consumer prices rose 0.81 percent in November
from October, compared with an expected 0.82 percent as the
government cut summer electricity subsidies.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and
energy costs, rose 0.16 percent, in line with the
poll.
Mexico's peso has tumbled about 11 percent since
June, hitting a 2-1/2-year low to the U.S. dollar last week. As
a result, the central bank restarted a dollar auction program on
Tuesday to help cushion the peso's slide.
In an interview published on Monday in daily newspaper El
Universal, central bank Governor Agustin Carstens suggested the
bank may have to raise interest rates if the currency's losses
affect consumer prices.
