MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexican central bankers
worry that a sustained weakening of the peso could stoke
inflation and say risks to growth and prices have deteriorated
on falling oil prices, slack consumer demand and weak economic
activity, minutes showed on Friday.
Central bank board members voted 5-0 at their Dec. 5 meeting
to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0
percent. The majority of board members viewed a recent slide in
the country's peso as an adjustment in the real
exchange rate tied to slumping crude oil prices.
However, since the rate announcement, the peso is down more
than two percent to its weakest levels in nearly six years at
14.657 per dollar. The central bank intervened on Dec. 11,
selling $200 million to prop up the currency.
"A sustained depreciation of the peso represents a risk for
inflation," the minutes said, adding, however, that at the time,
on Dec. 5, most board members believed the risk was mitigated in
part by slack in the economy.
Analysts see the peso currency significantly weaker than
previously forecast in 2015 and raised slightly their
expectations for inflation, a Mexican central bank survey of
analysts showed separately on Friday.
Most members of the central bank's board expect inflation to
ease to around 3 percent by the middle of 2015, the minutes
showed. Inflation in the 12 months through November
slowed to 4.17 percent, data showed last week, holding above the
bank's tolerance ceiling.
"Overall, we found the minutes neutral but increasingly
vigilant (slightly hawkish) with regards to the outlook for
inflation and the MXN going forward," Alberto Ramos, an
economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note to clients. He
expects the central bank to remain on hold in the near term.
Ramos looks for the next Mexican rate move to be a hike,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens borrowing costs.
"However, if the currency were to continue to depreciate and
negatively impact expectations and the outlook for inflation, we
believe the central bank could anticipate the projected
beginning of the rate normalization cycle and eventually act
before the Fed," he said.
Mexico's central bank also flagged risks from "recent social
events", following angry protests over government handling of a
probe into the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers in the
southwest, which is plagued by drug gang violence.
