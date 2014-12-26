(Adds trade data, currency and inflation context)
MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexican factory exports
posted their biggest decline in nearly two years in November,
pushing the country into a trade deficit, official data showed
on Friday.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports declined by
5.0 percent from October, the biggest monthly drop since January
2013, according to figures from the national statistics office.
Total exports were down by 4.8 percent in adjusted terms
after a rise of 3.8 percent the previous month. By contrast,
total imports increased by 0.6 percent, the second consecutive
monthly advance, the office data showed.
A sharp decline in the peso, which slipped to its lowest
level in nearly six years earlier this month, has stirred fears
in the Mexican central bank that the weak currency could fan
inflation by raising the cost of imports.
The central bank intervened on Dec. 11 to prop up the
currency, selling $200 million, but annual inflation
unexpectedly ticked higher in early December.
A 15.2 percent seasonally-adjusted jump in petroleum-based
imports led the November rise in imports, the figures showed.
Total consumer imports were up 8.0 percent, with non-oil
consumer imports down by 1.1 percent.
Most Mexican exports are manufactured goods and nearly 80
percent of the country's total exports are sent to the United
States.
That left a seasonally adjusted trade deficit of $1.064
billion, the figures showed, the biggest since January of this
year. In October, Mexico registered a trade surplus of $711.7
million.
In unadjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1.076
billion in November, the office said.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by W Simon)