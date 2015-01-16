(Adds historical comparison) MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 Mexico's jobless rate fell in December to a more than six-year low, raising hopes for stronger consumer spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.38 percent in December, the national statistics agency said on Friday, its lowest since October 2008. Analysts polled by the central bank see economic growth picking up to about 3.5 percent this year after reaching an estimated 2.19 percent last year. December November December 2014 2014 2013 Jobless 4.38 4.56 4.92 rate (s/a) Jobless 3.76 4.53 4.27 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Arce; Editing by James Dalgleish)