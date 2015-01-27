(Adds December growth data)
MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexican factory exports rose
in December while consumer imports fell, painting a mixed
picture for a recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexican factory exports jumped 3.42 percent from November
when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics
agency said on Tuesday.
The uptick was due to a 5.96 percent increase in non-auto
exports. Auto exports declined 1.63 percent. Most of Mexico's
exports are manufactured goods and nearly 80 percent of them are
sent to the United States.
Non-oil consumer imports fell 0.79 percent in December
compared with November, pointing to weaker demand from shoppers
during the holiday season.
A slump in oil prices has hurt Mexico's peso, which slipped
to its lowest in nearly six years last month, stirring fears in
the Mexican central bank that the weak currency could fan
inflation by raising the cost of imports.
Mexico posted an $11 million trade deficit in December when
adjusted for seasonal swings, the report said.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
surplus of $254 million.
A separate report issued by the statistics agency on Tuesday
showed that Mexico's economy grew 0.49 percent in November from
October and expanded 2.04 percent from November of
2013.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jeffrey Benkoe)