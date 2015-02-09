(Adds comparative data)
MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled sharply in January to its lowest in nearly four
years, backing bets that the central bank will leave interest
rates at record lows in the coming months to support a sluggish
economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through January
eased to 3.07 percent, national statistics office data showed on
Monday below the 3.10 percent expected in a Reuters poll and
down from 4.08 percent in December.
It was the lowest annual rate since March 2011.
Mexico's annual inflation rate has eased back from a
nine-month high in October, and the central bank has said it
expects inflation to fall below its 3 percent target by the end
of the year amid slack domestic demand in the economy.
Mexico's central bank left its benchmark interest rate on
hold at 3 percent in January, but said a slump in the peso could
add to inflation. Mexico is seen raising interest rates once the
U.S. Federal Reserve lifts borrowing costs.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little changed
after the data as investors stuck to bets that eyed at
least a 25 basis point hike by July.
Consumer prices fell by 0.09 percent in January from
December, compared with expectations for a 0.07 percent drop
.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and
energy costs, was down 0.03 percent, weaker than a forecast rise
of 0.03 percent.
Mexico's peso tumbled sharply late last year, dragged
down by plunging oil prices. The shock to Mexico's government to
from lost oil revenue pushed the finance ministry to cut the
2015 budget, further dampening growth prospects.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)