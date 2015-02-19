MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Mexico's central bank will remain very vigilant to the country's exchange rate and output gap, bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding that any tightening of U.S. monetary policy could affect capital flows to Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Carstens also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes from its Jan 27-28 policy setting-meeting, released on Wednesday, had a more cautious tone. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)