MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Foreign investors purchased
more Mexican peso debt in the fourth quarter of last year while
they trimmed holdings of local stocks, central bank data showed
on Wednesday.
Flows into peso debt rose to nearly $9.9 billion in the
fourth quarter, the highest quarterly inflow since the final
months of 2012, the bank said.
A sharp drop in global oil prices knocked Mexico's peso
to a nearly six-year low in the fourth quarter,
cheapening peso bonds for foreign investors.
Holdings of peso-denominated debt by foreigners have climbed
steadily since 2009 and have reached record levels near 2.2
trillion pesos ($147 billion), according to data on the central
bank website.
An anticipated rise in U.S. borrowing costs is expected to
draw investors out of emerging markets and into dollar debt. The
central bank is concerned that a further slump in the peso could
fan consumer prices higher.
Foreign investors pulled money out of Mexican stocks for the
second quarter in a row, drawing out more than $1 billion during
the fourth quarter, the central bank said. The benchmark IPC
stock index fell off a record high in September.
Foreigners held around $144 billion in Mexican stocks in
January, the central bank said.
Mexico's current account deficit reached $5.3
billion in the fourth quarter, widening from the third quarter
of last year.
The accumulated current account deficit for the
full year 2014 was the equivalent of 2.1 percent of gross
domestic product, the bank said.
($1 = 14.9280 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Matthew Lewis)