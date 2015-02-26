(Recasts with factory exports, adds details on imports)
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican factory-made exports
sank in January, data showed on Thursday, while consumer imports
remained flat in a sign that a sluggish economy may struggle to
gain pace early this year.
Manufactured exports fell 3.3 percent in January compared
with December in seasonally adjusted terms, the national
statistics institute said. While car exports showed some growth,
shipments of other factory-made goods dropped 5.1 percent versus
December.
Mexico, Latin America's No. 2 economy, is fueled largely by
manufactured exports, such as televisions and cars, versus the
region's commodity exporters.
Nearly 80 percent of exports head to the United States and
stronger U.S. demand is expected to support Mexico's economy
this year while domestic demand remains sluggish.
The data showed non-oil consumer imports in January edged up
a slight 0.2 percent from December. Capital goods imports surged
more than 11 percent versus December, suggesting some
manufacturers could be preparing to increase output.
Mexico's economy picked up a bit at the end of 2014, when it
expanded 2.1 percent. Economists expect the economy to grow
about 3 percent this year.
Mexico posted a $1.7 billion trade deficit in January when
adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency
said on Thursday. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico
posted a trade deficit of $3.2 billion.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)