DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
MEXICO CITY, March 9 Mexico is equipped with other tools to deal with any further depreciation of its peso currency beyond the dollar auctions currently in place, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said in a radio interview on Monday.
He added that the country's foreign exchange commission is closely watching the peso, which tumbled on Friday despite central bank intervention, hitting a six-year low as investors fled emerging markets. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
