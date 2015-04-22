(Adds quote on inflation, more details on Carstens' remarks)
MEXICO CITY, April 22 There is no current
evidence of inflationary pressures in Mexico that would justify
an interest rate hike, the country's central bank governor,
Agustin Carstens, said on Wednesday.
Mexico, a major oil producer, has been grappling with a
weakening currency following last year's plunge in global oil
prices.
The central bank must also factor in the repercussions of
the interest rate hike that is expected in its largest trading
partner, the United States, later this year.
However, when asked on local radio whether there would be a
rate hike in Mexico in the first half of this year, Carstens
said: "We need to have evidence that there are greater
inflationary pressures ... that's not happening today."
Mexico's central bank board will meet next week to decide on
policy, and most analysts see a rate increase as unlikely.
Carstens said the weak peso has not had a major impact on
prices, but added that Mexico can, if needed, reinforce measures
to combat foreign exchange volatility. The country is currently
using dollar auctions to support the peso.
He also said that not much U.S. currency has been pulled out
of Mexico, and added that the country is prepared for any
resulting financial turbulence if the U.S. Federal Reserve does
decide to raise rates.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner;
and Peter Galloway)