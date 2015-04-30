BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday, pointing to still sluggish economic growth and noting that inflation pressures remained muted following a deep slump in the peso.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 3.00 percent, as expected by all 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. (Reporting by Michael O'boyle and Alexandra Alper)
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.